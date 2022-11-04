BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.16 and last traded at C$17.25. Approximately 71,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 153,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.41.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.08.

