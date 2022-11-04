BMO Capital Markets Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $68.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.21% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth $48,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

