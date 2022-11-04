BMO Capital Markets Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $68.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.21% from the company’s current price.
BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.95.
BCE Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth $48,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
