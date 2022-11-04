Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $153.59 and last traded at $152.40. Approximately 565,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,043,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.38.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

