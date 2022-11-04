Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.25.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.82. 2,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,829. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 119.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.