Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Shares Down 3.7%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 33,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 220,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Bon Natural Life Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.