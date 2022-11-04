BORA Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. BORA has a market capitalization of $203.90 million and $6.36 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BORA has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000288 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.41 or 0.31826079 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012430 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

