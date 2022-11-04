Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-$7.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.15-$7.30 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

BXP stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.30.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.