Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-$7.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.15-$7.30 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Up 1.4 %
BXP stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
See Also
