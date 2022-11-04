Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Acquires $38,800.00 in Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) Director Abteen Vaziri bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,732.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 828,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 2.41. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

BHR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

