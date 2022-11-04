Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
NYSE BHR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,670. The company has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.64.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
