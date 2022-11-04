Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

BCLI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,232. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

