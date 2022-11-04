Braintrust (BTRST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $762,372.00

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00007384 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $121.35 million and approximately $762,372.00 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.53 or 0.31184257 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012190 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.