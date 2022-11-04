Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.92

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 10054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Braze Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 94,059 shares valued at $3,983,363. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

