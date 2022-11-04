Brian Choi Acquires 17,500 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,176,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,198,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Brian Choi purchased 5,275 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,676.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Choi acquired 21,949 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 51,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,355. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $169.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 131.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 126,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 73,177 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.