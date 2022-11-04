Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.00

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.82), with a volume of 269221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The company has a market cap of £212.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,845.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.06.

In other Brickability Group news, insider Susan McErlain purchased 24,374 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £19,986.68 ($23,108.66).

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

