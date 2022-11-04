British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 43.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $261,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 817,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 37,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,241. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

