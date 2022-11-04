British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

British Land Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

