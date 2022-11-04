Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $14.78 on Friday, hitting $458.90. 81,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.73. The company has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

