Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Target Price at $3.40

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners L P lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,244,000 after buying an additional 1,786,173 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 272,024 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,141 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.