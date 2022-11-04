Brokerages Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT at $110.40

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

ARKAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($131.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($129.00) to €131.00 ($131.00) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

ARKAY opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. Arkema has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $152.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

