Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $43.67

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.20 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 84.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

