Brokerages Set OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Target Price at $43.00

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

OCINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on OCI from €38.50 ($38.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered OCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on OCI from €44.00 ($44.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get OCI alerts:

OCI Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $37.75 on Friday. OCI has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24.

About OCI

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.