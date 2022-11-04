Brokers Issue Forecasts for ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for ViewRay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 72.32%.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

