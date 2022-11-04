Brokers Offer Predictions for O-I Glass, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

O-I Glass Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 13,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.