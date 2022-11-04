Brokers Set Expectations for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $510.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 4.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

