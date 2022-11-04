Brokers Set Expectations for Vaccitech plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vaccitech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.33). The consensus estimate for Vaccitech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VACC. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 11,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,904. Vaccitech has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

In other news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $73,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,104.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $111,458 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccitech stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) by 377.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 13.96% of Vaccitech worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

