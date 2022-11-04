Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $120.06 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 13.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,599,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,918 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

