Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Raises Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Graham accounts for 2.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graham Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GHC traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $649.11. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $570.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $675.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.