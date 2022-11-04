Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Reduces Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,896 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $3,693,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 25.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.09. 25,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,841. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

