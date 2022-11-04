Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 92,896 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,896 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Sotera Health worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 25,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

