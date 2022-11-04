Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Trims Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,954 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works makes up about 0.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.05% of Bath & Body Works worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,738,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,392.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

