Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Reduced by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.0% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $41,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 102,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,995. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

