Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 258,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,780. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 96.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200,442 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 156.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 379,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 60.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 82,976 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

