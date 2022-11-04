Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.