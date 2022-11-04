Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) Trading 0.9% Higher

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 43,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,420,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Bruush Oral Care Trading Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25.

About Bruush Oral Care

(Get Rating)

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

