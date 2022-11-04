BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,067 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.84. The stock had a trading volume of 134,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,069. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

