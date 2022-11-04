BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 796 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.65. 94,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,761. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

