BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after buying an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX traded down $7.87 on Friday, reaching $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

