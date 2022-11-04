BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

NYSE MA traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.99. 101,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,178. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

