BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. 1,146,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,098,072. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.41 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

