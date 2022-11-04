BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 215,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,003. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

