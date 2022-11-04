BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 561.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $6,953,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. 558,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

