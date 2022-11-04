BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,652 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,652 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,265,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.29. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.