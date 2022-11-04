BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,083 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.84. 206,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,563. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

