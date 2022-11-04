BTIG Research Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $62.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 155,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

