Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.
NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -575.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $30,879,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $243,000.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
