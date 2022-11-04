Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -575.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $30,879,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $243,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

