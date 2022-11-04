Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target Increased to €24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €23.50 ($23.50) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BVRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($27.50) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($24.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.44.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $24.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.