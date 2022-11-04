C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 4,436 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AIGet Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 30th, Juho Parkkinen sold 291 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $3,576.39.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Juho Parkkinen sold 265 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $3,466.20.
  • On Friday, September 23rd, Juho Parkkinen sold 485 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $6,305.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 441 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $6,090.21.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in C3.ai by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 461,204 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AI. UBS Group cut their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

