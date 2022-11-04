C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 4,436 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Juho Parkkinen sold 291 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $3,576.39.

On Monday, September 26th, Juho Parkkinen sold 265 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $3,466.20.

On Friday, September 23rd, Juho Parkkinen sold 485 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $6,305.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 441 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $6,090.21.

On Friday, September 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in C3.ai by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 461,204 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AI. UBS Group cut their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

