Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $850.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CABO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $802.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One has a 52 week low of $730.44 and a 52 week high of $1,869.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $931.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,163.84.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Research analysts predict that Cable One will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $33,678,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

