Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,498. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.72 and a 200 day moving average of $160.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.