Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.93 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.41. 2,998,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,994. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.45. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

